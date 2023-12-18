13th African Games: LOC announces plan to brand Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Local Organizing Committee for the 13th African Games has unveiled plans to massively brand Accra ahead of the tournament in March next year. This was made known at a press soirée organized by the LOC at its Secretariat at Abelemkpe on Friday, December 15, 2023.



Addressing journalists at the event, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the LOC, Mr Reks Brobby, emphasized the need to brand some vantage points in Accra to whip up publicity for the Games. This he said, will not only help create public awareness but also woo potential sponsors for the Games.



“The LOC has embarked upon a vigorous semiotic campaign to increase visibility. We have already started branding Accra. Branding at the Kotoka International Airport is underway. The airport branding will alert our brothers in the Diaspora and Ghanaians abroad who usually visit the home of our preparedness to host the rest of Africa.” Mr Reks Brobby said.



He further enumerated the vantage places within Accra currently undergoing branding.



“We started from King Tackie Tawiah to Aburi, King Tackie Tawiah to Kasoa. We are doing King Tackie Tawiah to Osu High Street and King Tackie Tawiah to Teshie.” He added.



The Chairman of the LOC Media Sub Committee, Mr Dan Kwaku Yeboah, said the Local Organizing Committee has had an excellent relationship with the media. He enumerated some of the media activities undertaken so far by the LOC.



“ The LOC embarked on a media tour both in Accra and Kumasi and had a very fruitful stakeholder engagement with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).” Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.



“We have a very functional website with multiple languages to meet the African Union’s requirement, as well as official social media pages of the LOC.” He added.



“ Additionally, the LOC has introduced a Newsletter and we are also working on signing a memorandum of understanding with the various radio stations and online portals across the country as media partners.” Dan Kwaku Yeboah concluded.

The Executive Chairman of the LOC, Dr Kwaku Fosu-Asare, implored the media to project the Games in a positive light. He seized the opportunity to thank the Government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their unwavering commitment towards hosting a successful African Games.



Some members of the LOC namely: Mr Sampson Dean, Head of Transport, Dr. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams who is in charge of Anti doping, Mr Halid Osman Ahmed responsible for Security, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuaku in charge of Marketing, and Madam Joyce Datsa who heads Accommodation and Logistics, Mr. Ernest Danso, the Chef du Mission for Team Ghana, also took turns to address the media.



The Chief Operating Officer of the LOC, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah and a member of the LOC, Mr Kwesi Mantey, also answered some questions from the media. Vice President of SWAG, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, astute journalist, Mr Karl Tuffour, and some members of the LOC Media Sub Committee, Mr Maurice Quansah and Rosalind Amoh(Master of Ceremony) were also in attendance.