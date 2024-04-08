13th African Games volunteers to receive compensation

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Local Organizing Committee for the 13th African Games has officially declared GH₵1,200.00 in cash compensation for volunteers, with GH₵1,000.00 allocated as incentives and GH₵200.00 for transportation.



The LOC made this know in a statement issued on April 3, 2024.



"To expidite the payment process, volunteers are requested to cooperate with the Colunteer Sub-Committee's management to validate their names and mobile money numbers by the close business on Monday 8th April 2024," the statement indicated.



This decision, made in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, aims to recognize and reward volunteers for their contributions amid previous disputes over allowances and transportation fees.



