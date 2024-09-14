You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981424

16-year-old La Masia standout to be included in Barcelona’s squad for La Liga showdown against Girona

On Sunday, Barcelona will seek to maintain their perfect start to the season. Hansi Flick’s team will travel to Montilivi for the first Catalan derby of the 2024-25 season against Girona.

However, they will be without Fermin Lopez, who sustained an injury during the international break.

Reports suggest that Barcelona has already chosen Fermin’s replacement for the matchday squad.

According to MD, Guille Fernandez's absence from Barca Atletic indicates he is likely to join the team at Montilivi, as he has been training with the first team recently.

