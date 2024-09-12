You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980329

Source: starrfm.com.gh

2.2% reduction in food prices in August drives inflation down for 5th consecutive month

The year-on-year inflation rate in Ghana dropped for the fifth consecutive month, falling from 20.9% in July to 20.4% in August 2024.

This was accompanied by a 0.7% reduction in overall prices for August.

Food prices saw a notable decline of 2.2%, the largest since September 2016, driven mainly by significant reductions in fruit and nut prices, down 5.7% year-on-year and 29.4% in August.

Milk, dairy products, and oils also saw considerable price drops.

