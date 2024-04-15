2006 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan admits to 'diving' against Brazil

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan, the former striker of the Black Stars, has confessed to deliberately diving in order to secure a penalty for Ghana against Brazil during the 2006 World Cup.



Gyan, who holds the record for the highest number of goals scored by a Ghanaian player, admitted that he intentionally deceived the referee by diving in an attempt to win a penalty.



During Ghana's first-ever appearance on the global stage, they faced the daunting task of playing against Brazil, who were the defending champions at the time, in the round of 16.



Ghana successfully navigated through a challenging group that included Italy, USA, and Australia.



However, Brazil proved to be a formidable opponent in the round of 16, leading to Gyan being ultimately sent off for his diving incident.



"I deliberately dived in an effort to earn a penalty against Brazil and ended up receiving a red card. I noticed the defender preparing to tackle me, so I extended my foot, but he quickly retracted," Gyan confessed during an interview with Onua TV.



Despite Gyan's efforts, Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.