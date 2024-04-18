2010 AFCON Final: Asamoah Gyan points to tactical change for Ghana's defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has provided insight into Ghana's loss to Egypt in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, attributing it to a shift in tactics on the crucial day.



Despite a tough start to the competition, Ghana demonstrated resilience to make it to the final.



After an initial defeat to Ivory Coast, they bounced back with a narrow win against Burkina Faso, earning a place in the quarter-finals. Gyan's important goals against Angola and Nigeria in the knockout rounds propelled Ghana to their first final since 1992.



However, facing Egypt in the final posed a significant challenge. Gyan believes that Ghana's departure from their defensive strategy in previous matches worked to their disadvantage, allowing Egypt to take advantage and secure a victory with an 85th-minute goal.



"In 2010, we were more focused on defense with our tactics. That's why we aimed for a one-goal strategy.



However, we took a more proactive approach in the final and unfortunately ended up losing," Gyan explained in an interview with Onua TV.