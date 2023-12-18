2023/24 GPL week 15: Great Olympics end Asante Kotoko’s winning run

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics held Asante Kotoko to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in match week 15 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The draw means the Dade Boys have ended the Porcupine Warriors’ four-game winning run in the league.



The draw means Prosper Ogum’s side is still seventh on the league log with 23 points while Annor Walker’s team moves from 12th to 10th with 17 points.



The game did not produce any goals despite the substantial chances the two teams created in both halves.



Great Olympics’ next game is at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Hearts of Oak two days before Christmas on match week 16 of the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, after playing at home in the last two games as the away team, the Porcupine Warriors will host Real Tamale United on December 31, as they hope to get a grasp on the top spot before the end of the first round.