Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 16: Steven Mukwala strikes to give Kotoko narrow win over RTU

Asante Kotoko laboured on Sunday night to cruise to a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors locked horns with RTU today in a Round 16 clash of the 2023-24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, both teams played well and created a number of goal scoring opportunities in the first half.

Unfortunately, neither side could find the back of the net and had to settled for a goalless draw at halftime.

In the second half, Asante Kotoko had to dig deep to earn all three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Thanks to a penalty converted by striker Steven Mukwala, the Porcupine Warriors managed to secure a delight 1-0 win.

The hard-fought victory has taken Asante Kotoko to 6th on the Ghana Premier League table with RTU dropping to 17th on the league log.