2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 16: Samartex reclaim top spot with win over Karela United

Sports News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

FC Samartex picked a 3-0 win over Karela United in match week 16 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.



The home side is coming into this game on the back of a damaging 3-0 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars that knocked them off the top of the league while Karela United claimed an unexpected 1-0 win against Nsoatreman FC away from home.



After the win, Samartex have reclaimed the top spot with 29 points. Meanwhile, the defeat takes Karela United to 16th with 15 points.



The home side took the lead in the third minute of first half added time through Emmanuel Mamah.



Dauda Yussif Seidu added a second for Nurudeen Amadu’s side in the seventh minute after the hour mark.



Samartex wrapped up the game after Baba Hamadu Musah scored in his 79th minute to end the game 3-0.



Samartex will take on Accra Lions while Karela play Medeama in match week 17.