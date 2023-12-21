2023 AFCON: Aduana Stars demands explanation over exclusion of their players in Black Stars provisional squad

Sports News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars have expressed their disappointment following the omission of their players in the Black Stars provisional squad.



11 players, who ply their trade in the Ghanaian top-flight are included in Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional squad submitted to CAF.



Medeama can boast of five players amongst the 11 home-based players named with Jonathan Sowah, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu maintaining their slots.



Other home-based players to have made the squad include. Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey, Dreams FC duo of John Antwi and Godfred Atuahene, Great Olympics duo of goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare and Emmanuel Antwi and Nations FC’s Razak Simpson.



However, the Communications Director of Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong is demanding for explanation from the Chris Hughton’s led technical team over the exclusion of their players in the provisional squad.



“We demand explanation from Chris Hughton for not naming any of our players in his provisional squad. We have won more matches than any club in Ghana. We have more goals than any club.” he added



Aduana Stars are currently on top of the Ghana Premier League table with 27 points after 15 games whiles their striker Isaac Mintah leads the top scorers chat with 9 goals.