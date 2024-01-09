2023 AFCON: Antoine Semenyo missed Namibia friendly due to illness - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says Antoine Semenyo’s none involvement in Namibia pre-AFCON friendly is as a result of illness.



Semenyo, who plies his trade for Premier League side Bournemouth was not included Ghana’s matchday squad, which ended in a pulsating goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium.



As part of preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the Black Stars engaged Namibia in a friendly game on Monday night.



After the game, Hughton confirmed that Semenyo was unwell, hence the decision not to include him in the matchday squad.



Meanwhile, he hopeful the enterprising striker would recover before the team departs for Ivory Coast on Wednesday for the continental showpiece.



“Semenyo was ill and couldn’t train with the team on Sunday. We were monitoring to see how he was on Monday but there was no change so that excluded him from the game” he said after the game.



The Black Stars will be competing for the title in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast this month as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.



Ghana will open their account against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024 before taking on Egypt and Mozambique on January 18 and 22 respectively in Group B.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.



Ghana have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.