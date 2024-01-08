2023 AFCON: Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani hails facilities at Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana assistant coach Didi Dramani has hailed the facilities at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex following the closure of an intensive four-day training at the venue.



The Black Stars commenced preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Kumasi on January 3, 2023.



The Ghana FA swiftly changed the Black Stars training plans following public backlash. The team were initially scheduled to camp in South Africa ahead of the 2023 AFCON but had to make a U-turn to camp in Ghana.



Earlier report suggested that Ghana coach Chris Hughton and his backroom staff were left frustrated and livid over the country's poor camping facilities - leaving players angry over the sorry state of the training pitch and general conditions in camp.



But Didi Dramani in an interview denied such report as he hails the facilities at the Dr Kwame Complex.



“Black Stars players never complained about the training facilities in Kumasi. In fact, there was nothing like that. The players adapted well to the facility at Abrankese. Training there proved there is something good there. This is means infrastructure is very key and that if we take infrastructural development serious it will really help and promote the football industry”



“I bet to say that, the training sessions we had at Abrankese went well. I will take this opportunity to appreciate the owners and grounds men at Abrankese for ensuring our stay is successful. The facilities there are so good, they have their locker room, medical room, rest room and the pitch itself is the key aspect. The Pitch was really in best state” he said.



The Black Stars moved their training from Dr Kwame Kyei Complex to the Baba Yara Stadium at the weekend to finalize preparation for the 2023 AFCON.



Ghana will take on Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly game at the Baba Yara Stadium at 8pm.



The Black Stars will be competing for the title in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast this month as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.



Ghana are drawn in Group B, where they will face record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.



Ghana have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.