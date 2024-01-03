2023 AFCON: Ghana is in a difficult group – Dan Quaye

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak star Dan Quaye says Ghana is in a difficult group and must do things right to perform at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars will be competing for the title in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast this month as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.



Ghana are drawn in Group B, where they will face record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase.



“We are in a difficult group so we must do things right to perform. The coach must stand firm in his decisions. The players must exhibit their performance at the club level at the national side. They must have it at the back of their minds that they are representing the entire country and that’s why national anthems are played” he told Footballghana.com.



Ghana have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.