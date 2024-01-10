2023 AFCON: Know the captains for all the 24 participating teams

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The stage is set for a spectacular showdown in the 2023 AFCON with the football world eagerly anticipating great display of football in the 34th edition of AFCON.



The tournament promises thrilling matches, fierce competition, and the unbridled passion of the continent's footballing powerhouses.



The 2023 AFCON holds special significance as Sadio Mane, fresh from leading Senegal to victory in the previous edition against Mohamed Salah's Egypt, looks to defend their title.



For many esteemed captains like Riyad Mahrez, Andre Ayew, and Ryan Mendes, this tournament might mark their final appearance on this grand stage.



As the continent eagerly awaits the kickoff, here's a glimpse of the captains who will lead their nations at the 2023 AFCON:



Algeria – Riyad Mahrez



Angola - Alfredo Kulembe Ribeiro



Burkina Faso - Bertrand Traoré



Cameroon - Vincent Aboubakar



Cape Verde - Ryan Mendes



DR Congo - Chancel Mbemba



Egypt - Mohammed Salah



Equatorial Guinea - Emilio Nsue



Ghana - Andre Ayew



Guinea - Naby Keita



Guinea Bissau - Jonas Mendes



Cote d'Ivoire - Serge Aurier



Morocco - Romain Saiss



Mozambique - Evergreen Elias Pelembe



Namibia - Petrus Shitembi



Nigeria - Ahmed Musah



Senegal - Sadio Mane



South Africa - Ronwen Williams



Tanzania - Mbwana Samatta



Tunisia - Youssef Msakni



Zambia - Lubambo Musonda



Mali - Hamari Traore



Gambia - Omar Colley



Mauritania - Aly Abeid