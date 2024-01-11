2023 AFCON: Watch Black Stars' first training session in Ivory Coast

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Following their arrival in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Black Stars held their first training session in Abidjan.



Coach Chris Hughton and his players continue preparations for the tournament which kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024.



The Black Stars had a full house with Mohammed Kudus participating in the training session.



Chris Hughton and his charges had a great time with the players being put through their paces and intensifying preparations for the tournament.



The Black Stars became the toast of fans after arriving in style draped in a rich Ghanaian outfit.



The Black Stars will continue preparations on Thursday, 11 January 2024 as they gear up for the Group B matches.



The Black Stars' opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.





The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)



