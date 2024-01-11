2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars hold first training session in Ivory Coast after touching down

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana trained in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, just hours after arriving in the country to continue preparations for the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Coach Chris Hughton together with his technical team and the squad of 27 players touched down in Abidjan via Air Cote d’Ivoire, the official airline partner of the tournament.



The Twenty-seven players that travelled to Abidjan include, Richard Ofori, Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Nicholas Opoku and Salisu Mohammed.



The rest are, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Samed Salis, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdoffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and Jonathan Sowah.



The Black Stars will continue with training on Thursday through to Saturday before playing against Cape Verde in the first match in Group B on Sunday, January 14.



The 2023 AFCON will kick off on Saturday, January 13.