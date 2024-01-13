2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be one of the best in history - Morocco coach Walid Regragui

Sports News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui expects a hotly contest in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.



The former Atlas Lions player also believes that the competition will be one of the best in history.



“It's a competition that will surely be one of the best in history when we see the number of quality players of each nation. There are great players on practically all the teams who play in the big clubs in the world,” said Walid Regragui.



Semi-finalist of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Morocco is one of the biggest favourites for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON tournament.



The Atlas Lions are in Group F with DR Congo, Zambia, and Tanzania.



Despite all these expectations, Walid Regragui keeps his feet on the ground.



“We are realistic in knowing that there is also the level of motivation and ours is very high. I imagine this is the case with the other teams too. We have the humility to say that we respect everyone, that we are not the best team on paper but we absolutely want to bring home this trophy,” he added.



For his first time on the bench for Moroccan at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Walid Regragui intends to make an impression like in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.