2023 African Games: Coach Ofei sets high expectations for Black Satellites

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of Ghana’s U20 national team, expressed that Ghanaians have high expectations for his team to perform well at the 2023 African Games as the host nation.



The Black Satellites will kick off their campaign against Congo at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon in their Group A opener.



In the previous African Games in 2019, Ghana failed to advance from the group stage, finishing third in Group B behind Mali and Senegal.



Coach Ofei mentioned during a press conference on Thursday that his team is fully prepared for the upcoming tournament. He emphasized that although every tournament is unique, playing at home comes with high expectations.



"The team is determined to give their best effort and is eager to see how the tournament unfolds. Before aiming for the title, the team must secure a top-two finish in Group A, which includes Congo, The Gambia, and Benin."



Ghana has a history of success in the football competition at the African Games, having won one gold medal and two bronze medals over the past 65 years.