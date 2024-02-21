2023 African Games awareness campaign extends to Kumasi

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

The Accra 2023 African Games' Local Organising Committee (LOC) has increased its promotion efforts by expanding the awareness campaign to Kumasi, the Ashanti region's capital.



This move is part of the ongoing efforts to create awareness for the upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place from March 8-23, 2024 in Accra.



During the J.A. Kufuor Cup Match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, the LOC was actively involved in promoting the event, as a significant partner of the cup match.



The cup match was organised to honour former President John Agyekum Kufuor and raise funds for the J.A. Kufuor Foundation.



The LOC played a pivotal role in the event, sponsoring more than 10,000 senior high school students from the Ashanti Region to attend the historic match, all dressed in Accra 2023 African Games T-shirts.



The LOC also sponsored the Player of the Match award, presenting a splendid trophy, which was ultimately awarded to Steve Mukwala of Asante Kotoko for his winning goal.



Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the event honouring the former President and emphasised the importance of extending their awareness campaign to Kumasi to educate the public about the upcoming games.



Dr. Ofosu Asare stressed the importance of national participation in the Games and invited the people of Kumasi to join in the competition.



He underscored the African Games' status as the most significant sporting event on the continental calendar, emphasising the need for widespread support across the nation.



Dr. Ofosu Asare expressed optimism for one of the most successful events in the competition's history, with over 50 countries and 7,000 participants expected to compete in 20 sporting disciplines.