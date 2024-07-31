2024/25 CAF Champions League: Alban Bagbin promises to support FC Samartex with GHC200,000

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samartex, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, are intensifying their preparations in Akropong, Western Region, as they gear up for their CAF Champions League first preliminary round clash against Victoria United from Cameroon.



The club, based in Samreboi, secured the Ghana Premier League title in only their second season in the top flight and is now getting ready



With just 17 days remaining before their first leg match, the Timber Giants are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of success.



Last week, a delegation from Samartex met with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, to seek support for their African campaign.



Bagbin responded positively, promising financial assistance of up to 200,000 Ghana cedis. The first leg of the encounter is scheduled to take place in Cameroon between August 16 and 18, 2024, with the second leg set for August 23 to 25, 2024, in Ghana.