You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974041

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

2024/25 CAF Champions League: I’m happy to score against Victory United - Isaac Afful

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Isaac Afful Isaac Afful

Defender Isaac Afful expressed his happiness at having netted a goal for FC Samartex 1996 in their recent match against Victoria United during the reverse fixture of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League first preliminary round.

The left-back's solitary goal on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium enabled the Timber Giants to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory over the Cameroonian team.

In the initial leg held in Cameroon the previous week, Emmanuel Mamah also contributed a decisive goal, providing the Ghanaian champions with a vital advantage heading into the second leg.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment