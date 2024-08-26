2024/25 CAF Champions League: It is unfortunate we lost to Samartex - Victoria United Coach

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Victoria United's head coach, Daniel Walinjom, has characterized their exit from the CAF Champions League at the hands of Samartex as regrettable.



The champions of the Ghana league secured a double victory over Victoria United, clinching the second leg with a 1-0 win on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, resulting in a 2-0 aggregate score.



In his remarks following the match, Walinjom noted that their defeat in the first leg at home in Cameroon was a significant factor in their elimination.



“It was a compelling match as we approached it with a strong resolve to achieve successful qualification. We encountered several challenges back in Cameroon.



“We should have secured a more favorable outcome at home, which would have facilitated our qualification, but it is unfortunate that we fell short. In our previous match, we observed that our opponent exhibited some vulnerabilities in their fitness.”