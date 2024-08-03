2024/25 CAF Champions League: ‘Victoria United play good football’ – Samartex Coach

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex's head coach, Nurudeen Amadu, has commended their rivals in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League, describing them as a team that excels in maintaining possession of the ball.



The Timber Giants are set to face Victoria United in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, with the first and second-leg matches taking place on August 16



and 25, 2024, respectively.



The team will make the journey to Cameroon for the initial leg before returning to their home ground for the subsequent match.



In evaluating their opponents before the encounter, Amadu expressed a modest outlook regarding their prospects.



“They are a strong team. It is worth noting that this is our first experience in African competition for both teams. We are all newcomers, and we will be competing closely with one another," he stated to Joy Sports.