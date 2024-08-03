2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup: CAF appoints officiating team for Nsoatreman FC vs Elect Sport match

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the officiating crew for the first-leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup between Nsoatreman FC of Ghana and Elect Sport of Chad.



Set for August 18, 2024, the game will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium, starting at 1500 hours. CAF's objective is to guarantee a fair and well-organized match



by assigning seasoned officials to manage the proceedings.



Hicham Temsamani, a referee from Morocco, will lead the officiating team, bringing a wealth of experience from overseeing numerous high-stakes matches in the area.



Assisting him will be Moroccan officials Lahsen Azgaou and Zakaria Bouchtaoui as assistant referees, providing additional support to the officiating team. Meanwhile, Kech Chaf Mustapha will take on the role of the fourth official, responsible for monitoring the sidelines and aiding the main referee.