2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup: CAF appoints officiating team for Nsoatreman FC vs Elect Sport match

Hicham Temsamani

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the officiating crew for the first-leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup between Nsoatreman FC of Ghana and Elect Sport of Chad.

Set for August 18, 2024, the game will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium, starting at 1500 hours. CAF's objective is to guarantee a fair and well-organized match

