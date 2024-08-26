2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup: I knew victory would be ours in Cameroon - Nsoatreman Coach Yaw Preko

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, expressed his confidence in securing a victory for his team in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup match against Elect-Sport of Chad.



The Ghana FA Cup champions achieved a 2-0 win in the second leg held in Yaoundé on Sunday, advancing to the second preliminary round with a total aggregate score of 5-0, following their 3-0 triumph in the first leg in Accra.



In his post-match remarks, Preko stated, “Following our 3-0 victory at home, we aimed to finalize the match here. When it was announced that the game would take place in Cameroon, I was certain that victory would be ours, as the Lion of Cameroon symbolizes strength, much like the lion depicted on our jersey; we too possess a lion here.”