2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko to face Karela United on matchday one

Asante Kotoko is set to commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away match against Karela United.

This encounter will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, which Karela United has designated as their primary home venue, subject to official approval from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The fixtures for Match Day 1 are

