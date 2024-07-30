2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko to face Karela United on matchday one

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko is set to commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away match against Karela United.



This encounter will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, which Karela United has designated as their primary home venue, subject to official approval from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The fixtures for Match Day 1 are



Read full articlescheduled to take place from September 6 to September 9, 2024, marking a period of 82 days following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.



The Ghana Football Association released the complete schedule for the 2024/25 season on Monday, July 29, 2024.



Asante Kotoko will host the first leg of the Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium between December 13 and 16, 2024.



The return match is planned for the Accra Sports Stadium, with dates set between May 2 and May 5, 2025.



In the previous season, Asante Kotoko secured sixth place in the league, accumulating 49 points, which was 12 points shy of the champions, FC Samartex.



In preparation for the upcoming season, the club has undergone substantial changes to its roster, releasing over 20 players and acquiring ten new signings.