2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak to kick off season against Basake Holy Stars

Hearts of Oak, a prominent Ghanaian team, will commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season against the newly promoted Basake Holy Stars. The matches are scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 9, 2024.

After narrowly escaping relegation in the 2023/24 season, the Phobians are determined to contend for the championship.

