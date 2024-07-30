2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak to kick off season against Basake Holy Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Hearts of Oak, a prominent Ghanaian team, will commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season against the newly promoted Basake Holy Stars. The matches are scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 9, 2024.



After narrowly escaping relegation in the 2023/24 season, the Phobians are determined to contend for the championship.



Read full articleThey are set to confront their rivals, Asante Kotoko, in the first round of the Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which is planned between December 13 and 16, 2024. The return fixture is set for the Accra Sports Stadium, with dates ranging from May 2 to 5, 2025.



In the previous season, Hearts of Oak secured a crucial 3-2 victory against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to avoid relegation. They finished 14th on the table with 45 points from 34 games, narrowly escaping relegation by just one point.



The club has undergone significant changes, parting ways with several players and recruiting new talent in their pursuit of contending for the title.