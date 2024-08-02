You are here: HomeSports2024 08 02Article 1965899

Sports News of Friday, 2 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Our opener against Bechem United will be a tough test - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kassim Mingle Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has characterized their first match of the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League as a challenging test. The team from Abrankese will face Bechem United at the Dr Kyei Sports Complex.

Recognizing the difficulty of the opening game against Bechem United, Mingle labelled it as a demanding start but emphasized his team's readiness to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment