2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview – Legon Cities FC vs Medeama SC

The Premier League weekend kicks off on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 15:00 GMT (3pm local time) with Medeama SC visiting Legon Cities FC for matchday-2 of the Ghanaian top division.

In preparation for the weekend's fixtures, team coaches conducted press conferences to share updates on player injuries and the latest club developments ahead of matchday-2.

Defending champions Medeama SC embark on a lengthy trip to the capital to face the Royals at Legon Stadium, marking the start of the weekend's matches.

Medeama enters this match following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Accra Lions in their season opener at home, while Legon Cities comes off a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani GoldStars FC.

