Source: ghanasoccernet.com

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 2-0 Bechem United

Hearts of Oak secured their first win of the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season, defeating Bechem United 2-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

After struggling with back-to-back losses, Hearts bounced back with Ransford Mensah opening the scoring with a powerful free-kick shortly after halftime.

Hamza Issah added a second goal in the 75th minute, sealing a dominant second-half display.

The win eases pressure on Hearts' manager Aboubakar Ouattara, while Bechem United remain winless and goalless after three matches.

Hearts now prepare for a trip to face Nations FC, while Bechem looks to improve their form.

