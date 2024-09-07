You are here: HomeSports2024 09 07Article 1978235

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

2024/25 Ghana Premier League season: Referees sign Integrity Declaration Forms ahead of new campaign

Referees appointed for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season have completed the signing of Integrity Declaration Forms in preparation for the upcoming campaign. The new league season is scheduled to begin this weekend, featuring exciting matchups.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that this signing process aims to promote fairness among referees throughout the season.

The GFA's statement highlighted that this important measure follows recent integrity training conducted at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, reinforcing the commitment to a just and equitable league.

