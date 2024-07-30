2024/25 Ghana Premier League to go on break for General Elections

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

The 2024/25 season of the Ghana Premier League will observe a short hiatus to facilitate the national elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.



As stated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the league will be suspended after the completion of matchday 12, which is set to conclude on November 25, 2024.



The league is expected to recommence



on December 13, 2024.



This break allows players and officials to fulfill their civic responsibilities in the election of a new president and parliamentary representatives prior to the voting day.



In addition to the election break, the Ghana FA has announced that midweek matches will be held.



These midweek fixtures are designated for clubs engaged in CAF inter-club competitions.



Furthermore, the season is slated to commence on Friday, September 6, 2024, across various venues, and will conclude on Sunday, June 8, 2025.