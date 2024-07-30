You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964750

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2024/25 Ghana Premier League to go on break for General Elections

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Premier League Ghana Premier League

The 2024/25 season of the Ghana Premier League will observe a short hiatus to facilitate the national elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.

As stated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the league will be suspended after the completion of matchday 12, which is set to conclude on November 25, 2024.

The league is expected to recommence

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment