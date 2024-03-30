2024 All-Star Festival set to be hosted in Tamale

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The BAC Group has selected Tamale as the host city for the 2024 All-Star Festival, set to take place in June.



This event, which brings together international football stars and local players, aims to showcase Ghanaian culture and strengthen the bond between the players and their fans.



The festival will include various activities leading up to a football match, making it the third edition following successful events in Accra (2022) and Dormaa (2023). The BAC Group is diligently preparing to ensure the festival's success in Tamale.



This festival offers a unique chance for international players to engage with communities they may not typically reach.



Notable players like Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, and Frank Kessie have participated in previous editions. Fans and football enthusiasts can anticipate an unforgettable experience in Tamale in June 2024.