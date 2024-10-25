You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998266

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2024 CAF Awards: Abdul Aziz Issah earns nomination for Young Player of the Year

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Abdul Aziz Issah Abdul Aziz Issah

Ghanaian talent Abdul Aziz Issah has received a nomination for the 2024 Young Player of the Year award.

He is in contention with other emerging stars, including Senegal’s Lamine Camara, who shone at the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as Karim Konate from Salzburg, Brighton's Carlos Baleba, and Yakuba Minteh, also from Brighton and Senegal.

In addition,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment