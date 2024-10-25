2024 CAF Awards: Abdul Aziz Issah earns nomination for Young Player of the Year

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Ghanaian talent Abdul Aziz Issah has received a nomination for the 2024 Young Player of the Year award.



He is in contention with other emerging stars, including Senegal’s Lamine Camara, who shone at the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as Karim Konate from Salzburg, Brighton's Carlos Baleba, and Yakuba Minteh, also from Brighton and Senegal.



Aziz Issah has been shortlisted for the CAF Inter-club Player of the Year award, competing against his fellow Ghanaian and former Dreams FC teammate John Antwi.



The young forward was acknowledged by CAF as one of Africa's top young players, having finished as the leading scorer in the last season's CAF Confederation Cup.



He scored four goals and assisted twice in ten matches, playing a crucial role in Dreams FC's remarkable journey to the semi-finals of the tournament.



Furthermore, he excelled for Ghana at the 2023 African Games, contributing to the team's gold medal victory.



Recently, Abdul Aziz Issah has signed with FC Barcelona’s B team, making him the second Ghanaian to join the club this summer, following David Oduro's transfer from Accra Lions last week.