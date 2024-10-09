You are here: HomeSports2024 10 09Article 1991531

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

    

Source: Lighters Zone

2024 CHAN Qualifier: Ghana’s Black Galaxies to face West African rivals Nigeria

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana vs Nigeria Ghana vs Nigeria

Ghana is set to compete against its West African rival, Nigeria, in the second round of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 qualifiers scheduled for December.

The Black Galaxies were matched with their Nigerian counterparts during the draw held at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on October 9, 2024.

The first leg of the matchup will occur in Ghana from December 20 to 22, 2024, followed by the return leg in Nigeria from December 27 to 29, 2024.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment