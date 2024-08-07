You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967576

2024 DOL Super Cup: Young Apostles top Group A to secure semi-final spot

Young Apostles have continued their impressive winning streak in the 2024 Division One League (DOL) Super Cup, achieving a commanding 2-0 victory against New Edubiase, which has secured their leading position in Group B.

The first half saw goals from Issah Hussein and Kassim Sule, with Hussein finding the net in the 27th minute and Sule successfully converting a penalty

