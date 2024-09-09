2024 FIFA U20 WWC: Ghana bow out with win over New Zealand

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet

Ghana was eliminated from the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on Sunday, September 8, 2024, even after securing a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in their last Group E encounter.



A standout performance from Salamatu Abdulai, who scored twice, led the Black Princesses to triumph over the Junior Football Ferns in a match that had no bearing on advancement.



Abdulai opened the scoring just before the hour mark, finishing from close range to put Ghana ahead, but New Zealand equalized five minutes later through Emma Pijnenburg.