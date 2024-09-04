2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup: Black Princesses begin preparations for Japan game

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Princesses returned to training to prepare for their upcoming match against Japan after losing to Austria in the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



The pressure is on for them to win their next match.



Japan, who secured a massive 7-0 win over New Zealand in their first match, presents a tough test for the Ghanaian team.







