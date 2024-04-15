2024 Futsal AFCON: Morocco beats Ghana 8-3

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Ghana's aspirations in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations took a hit as they succumbed to a resounding 8-3 defeat against defending champions Morocco on Saturday, April 13, 2024.



Playing in front of an energetic home crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Hall in Rabat, Morocco asserted their dominance from the outset. Youssef Jouad's early goal in the opening minute set the tone, swiftly followed by Soufiane El Mesrar's strike just two minutes later.



Despite Prince Arthur's deflected set-piece goal briefly igniting Ghana's hopes in the sixth minute, Morocco responded promptly with another goal from Soufiane Charraoui. El Mesrar and Philip Nii Boye exchanged goals before halftime, but Morocco maintained their grip on the game.



In the second half, a penalty converted by El Mesrar and late goals from Khalid Bouzid and Jouad secured a comprehensive victory for Morocco.



Morocco coach Hicham Dguig acknowledged Ghana's resilience during the match, admitting that they posed challenges despite the defeat.



Ghana coach Philip Boakye acknowledged Morocco's tactical superiority and experience, expressing determination to analyze their performance and rebound in their upcoming match against Angola.



With the win, Morocco leads Group A with six points, while Ghana remains without a point.



