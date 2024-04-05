2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's national team departs to Rabat to wrap up preparations

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The national futsal team of Ghana left Accra on Wednesday for Morocco to finalize their preparations for the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled from April 11 to 21.



Upon arrival, the team will spend eight days acclimatizing in Rabat before the tournament commences.



Ghana has been drawn into Group A, where they will face the host and defending champions Morocco, as well as Angola and Zambia.



Their first match will be against Zambia, followed by games against Morocco and Angola.



The top three teams in the tournament will secure a spot in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as representatives of CAF.



Coach Philip Boakye leads the team, supported by the technical staff and management committee officials.



Participating in the tournament presents a valuable opportunity for Ghana to demonstrate their abilities and challenge some of the strongest teams in Africa.