2024 Nsenkyire Cup: FC Samartex crowned Champions at the end of tournament

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

FC Samartex emerged victorious in the 2024 Nsenkyire Cup after defeating Legon Cities FC on the final day of the tournament.



The event took place at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, hosted by the Ghana Premier League title holders. Samartex started strong with a 4-0 win against Nsoatreman FC in the opening match.



They then drew 2-2 with



Nations FC before securing a 1-0 victory over Legon Cities.



As a result of their impressive performance, FC Samartex was declared the champion of the tournament. This competition, which involved clubs from the Ghana Premier League, serves as valuable preparation for the upcoming football season.



FC Samartex, in particular, is looking forward to the qualification rounds of the CAF Champions League.