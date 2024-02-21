2024 Paris Qualifiers: Black Queens threaten to boycott Zambia game over unpaid bonuses

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: Football Ghana

The Black Queens are reportedly considering boycotting their pivotal 2024 Olympic qualifier against Zambia due to outstanding bonus payments.



According to reports, the team is owed bonuses from two previous rounds of qualification – one from the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers and another from the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Despite their victories over Benin in the Olympic Qualifier, and Rwanda and Namibia in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifiers, the players have yet to receive their due bonuses. Each Black Queens player is owed $7,500 from the six qualifying matches, leading to frustration among the team.



Unresolved payment issues have led to speculation that the players may boycott the crucial qualifier against Zambia on Friday. The Ghana Football Association had assured timely payments, but two days before the critical match, funds have yet to be disbursed.



Dr Gifty Oware Mensah, who is the Chairperson of the Queens acknowledged the situation at the GFA Meet the Press event in Kumasi on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, indicating steps were being taken to address the concerns.



While Dr Mensah asserted, “Black Queens will be paid all bonuses before their next game,” referring to the Olympic qualifier against Zambia, players remain unpaid with just two days to go.



Public outcry has intensified over the delay in payments, raising questions about the authorities' priorities. Some have highlighted the situation where $3 million was spent on the Black Stars during their underwhelming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Ivory Coast, where they failed to win a single game.



The frustration is compounded by the Black Queens' commendable performance under Swiss coach Nora Hauptle, who has steered the team to just one loss in their last 11 matches.



Critics argue that the football authorities must demonstrate more respect and appreciation for the women’s football team's achievements, especially given their recent successes compared to the men’s team struggles.



The game is expected to be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23 with kick-off scheduled at 16:00 GMT.