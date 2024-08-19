You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971608

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2024 U-20 Women's World Cup: Yusif Basigi announces final Black Princesses squad for tournament

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Princesses Black Princesses

Coach Yussif Basigi of the Black Princesses has officially announced his final roster for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Colombia.

The chosen squad includes Jenna Kayla Sarpong, a goalkeeper representing Auburn University, and defender Alexandra Emefa Tay, who is affiliated with Seattle United ECNL. Midfielder Stella Nyamekye makes her return to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment