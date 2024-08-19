2024 U-20 Women's World Cup: Yusif Basigi grateful to GFA and govt for early arrival in Colombia

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Yusif Basigi, the head coach of the Black Princesses, has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government for their timely arrival in Colombia.



The U-20 female national team of Ghana is set to participate in the 2024 Women's World Cup. Following rigorous training sessions in Cape Coast and Accra, both the players and the coaching staff have



reached Bogota to finalize their preparations for the tournament.



The Black Princesses aim to advance beyond the group stage for the first time, despite having participated in the Mundial for six consecutive editions.



"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government and the Football Association for ensuring our timely arrival, allowing us to acclimatize to the weather conditions, particularly the altitude. We are sincerely appreciative of their support, and we intend to give back," Basigi stated on the Ghana FA website.



He further acknowledged the efforts made to arrange high-profile friendly matches as part of their preparation for the prestigious event.



"They have facilitated two significant international friendly matches for us, which will greatly enhance our readiness and provide insight into our current level and the improvements we need to make," he remarked.



The Black Princesses will commence their tournament journey against Austria on September 2, followed by matches against Japan and New Zealand in Group E.