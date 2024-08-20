You are here: HomeSports2024 08 20Article 1971899

2024 U20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses to face Mexico in friendly ahead of tournament

Black Princesses Black Princesses

The U20 women's national team of Ghana, known as the Black Princesses, is scheduled to face Mexico’s U-20 women’s team in an international friendly on Thursday, August 22, as part of their preparations for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

The match is set to commence at 3:30 PM local time (20:30 GMT) at the Centro

