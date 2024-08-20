2024 U20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses to face Mexico in friendly ahead of tournament

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

The U20 women's national team of Ghana, known as the Black Princesses, is scheduled to face Mexico’s U-20 women’s team in an international friendly on Thursday, August 22, as part of their preparations for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.



The match is set to commence at 3:30 PM local time (20:30 GMT) at the Centro



Deportivo Choquenza in Bogotá.



This friendly match serves as a significant evaluation for both teams, providing a final chance to gauge their readiness prior to the World Cup, which begins on August 31.



The Black Princesses have been engaged in rigorous training in Bogotá since their early arrival and regard this match as an essential opportunity to refine their strategies and enhance team unity before their first game against Austria on September 2.



In a similar vein, Mexico's U-20 team aims to utilize this match to assess player performance and adaptability.



Both teams are keen to leverage this encounter to gain momentum and ensure a strong performance in the upcoming tournament.