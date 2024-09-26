You are here: HomeSports2024 09 26Article 1986335

Source: Ghanasoccernet

2024 WAFU B U20 Championship: Rebuilding Black Satellites team challenging – Coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei has expressed the challenges of reconstructing his team for the upcoming 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship, following the exit of several key players from the squad that triumphed at the 2023 African Games in Ghana in March.

Ofei noted that at least nine players have relocated to Europe to pursue their careers after the tournament.

"We've experienced significant player losses. Since the African Games, we've seen over 9 to 10 players move to Europe to begin their professional journeys," he stated.

"This has made it difficult to rebuild the entire team. However, we have some talented individuals in the squad who I believe can make an impact during this tournament."

