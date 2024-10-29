2024 WAFU B U20: Ghana as a nation needed the win over Cote d’Ivoire – Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Ofei highlighted the significance of the Black Satellites' victory against CÃ´te d’Ivoire in the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship.



The team triumphed 2-1 on Sunday, securing a place in the final and qualifying for the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.



After the match, Ofei acknowledged the challenges faced, noting that the Ivorian



team posed a strong threat and had unexpected strategies.



He expressed pride in his team's resilience, stating they deserved the win despite conceding an easy goal.



Ofei emphasized the importance of this victory for the nation and its potential to enhance their efforts moving forward, confidently asserting their goal of bringing home the Cup.



The match saw Loukou Jaures score first for Ivory Coast, but Ghana equalized with an own goal. Afriyie, who had previously scored three goals in the tournament, converted a penalty to secure the win.



The Black Satellites will now compete against Nigeria, who won their semi-final match against Niger 3-1.