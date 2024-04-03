2024 WAFU U17: We are going to host and win – Gideon Fosu

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gideon Fosu, the head of the local organizing committee for the WAFU U17 Cup of Nations, has highlighted the significance of the recently concluded 13th African Games as a valuable learning experience for the committee.



He believes that by studying both the positive and negative aspects of the African Games, they can effectively organize and secure victory in the upcoming 2024 U-17 Boys Cup of Nations in May.



The participating teams in the 2024 U-17 Boys Cup of Nations include the host nation, Ghana, as well as Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso, and the reigning champions, Nigeria.



Fosu acknowledges that the African Games have provided the committee with valuable insights, enabling them to improve upon the previous event held in Ghana. They aim to implement these lessons and create an enhanced version of the tournament.



The committee is inspired by the achievements of the Black Satellites and Black Princesses, and they aspire to replicate their success. Fosu emphasizes the committee's determination to host the tournament successfully and emerge as champions.



The WAFU Zone B champion is scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, from May 15–29, 2024. This tournament will also serve as the qualifying event for the TotalEnergies U17 African Cup of Nations.