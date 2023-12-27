2024 elections is Champions League final, Bawumia is the Erling Haaland - NPP executive claims

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Essikado-Ketan constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Afful on July 27 labeled the 2024 election as a UEFA Champions League final while labeling NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Erling Haalan of the forthcoming election.



Haaland is a phenomenal goalscorer and is rated as the best among his peers. In that regard, Afful labelled Bawumia as Haaland to depict that the vice president holds distinct features that separate him from the other candidates who will be up for the Presidency in 2024.





Read full story orginally published on July 27, 2023.





Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been compared to Manchester City's striker Erling Halaand with the moniker 'Haaland of Ghana Politics' being slapped on him.



Haaland's efficiency in front of goal sets him apart from other strikers. The traits were evident as he won the top scorer in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.



His goals played a huge role in Man City's treble win - UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.



According to Essikado-Ketan constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Frederick Afful, just like Haaland did for City, Bawumia is the capable candidate who could help the New Patriotic Party claim victory in the 2024 general election.



"Me, Kwabena Afful the chairman of this constituency I would say the 2024 election is the Champions League final. In the recent champions league final, it was a match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. Who was Manchester City's striker? Is it, not Haaland? Haaland made Man City win the champions league. When you come to Ghanaian politics, our Haaland is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. He is the man to lead in 2024 and win the power for us, break the eight, and set the record," he said in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Facebook.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the party's presidential primaries on November 4, 2023, to become the flagbearer.



He beat the likes of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister, Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku.



