2025 AFCON: It’s sad we’re praying for Sudan to lose their remaining games so we can qualify – Ex-Ghana defender Sam Johnson

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has voiced his disappointment regarding Ghana's uncertain standing in the qualification race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



He pointed out the troubling reality that the team is now dependent on Sudan's failures to secure a place in the tournament.



In a recent discussion with Graphic Sports, Johnson expressed sorrow over



Read full articleGhana's decline from being a dominant force in African football to now hoping for other teams to stumble.



He remarked, “It’s unfortunate that we are now relying on Sudan to lose their remaining matches for our qualification. God doesn’t operate that way, as the Sudanese also pray to the same God,” reflecting the shared frustration of fans and players.



Johnson emphasized that Ghana's current predicament highlights significant underlying issues that require immediate attention. He urged the national team to concentrate on preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers instead of waiting for a miracle.



He suggested that accepting the likelihood of missing out on AFCON could ultimately strengthen the team's prospects in future competitions.



“If we qualify for AFCON, it would be an unprecedented miracle. Let’s prioritize the World Cup and improve our organization. If we do make it to AFCON, I would be both surprised and pleased,” he stated, highlighting the importance of strategic planning and self-reflection as Ghana faces this difficult period.



As the Black Stars await their fate, Johnson's sentiments resonate with many supporters, emphasizing the need for Ghana to rebuild and refocus rather than depending on external factors for progress.