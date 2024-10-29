You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999754

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2025 AFCON: It’s sad we’re praying for Sudan to lose their remaining games so we can qualify – Ex-Ghana defender Sam Johnson

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sam Johnson Sam Johnson

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has voiced his disappointment regarding Ghana's uncertain standing in the qualification race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He pointed out the troubling reality that the team is now dependent on Sudan's failures to secure a place in the tournament.

In a recent discussion with Graphic Sports, Johnson expressed sorrow over

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment